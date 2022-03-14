AXEL (AXEL) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 13th. AXEL has a market capitalization of $47.62 million and $397,646.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AXEL has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00071314 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AXEL

AXEL (AXEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 770,933,111 coins and its circulating supply is 283,102,718 coins. The official message board for AXEL is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AXEL is axel.network . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

