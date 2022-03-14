Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.