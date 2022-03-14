Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.
About Ballard Power Systems (Get Rating)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
