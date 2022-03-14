Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 4.7%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. 51,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,258,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.0578 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.