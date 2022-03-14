Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.19. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 54,512 shares trading hands.
SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.
The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 56,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 59.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
