Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.19. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 54,512 shares trading hands.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 56,233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 59.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.