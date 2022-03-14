Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Banco Santander from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.54.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.07 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 17.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 129,760,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545,821 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,053,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 1,570,646 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,456,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,852,000 after buying an additional 1,267,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 576,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

