Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $325.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

