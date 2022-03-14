Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,935 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.81% of CSG Systems International worth $28,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 108,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $63.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

