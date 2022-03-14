Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.63% of BWX Technologies worth $31,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $591.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

