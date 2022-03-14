Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 506,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.01% of Coeur Mining worth $31,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,295,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 443,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 24.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

