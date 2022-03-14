Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.56 Million Stock Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of BigCommerce worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $687,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,309 shares of company stock worth $2,893,843. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIGC. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BigCommerce stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

