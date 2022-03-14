Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,536 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of SPX FLOW worth $32,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

FLOW opened at $85.73 on Monday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

