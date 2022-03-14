Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,644 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,020,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.18% of MEDNAX worth $29,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 168,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 168.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 168,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 102.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 294,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 149,387 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MD opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.07.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

MEDNAX Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.