Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OZK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $53,315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

