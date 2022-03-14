BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in BankUnited by 9.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BKU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. 604,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,825. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

