Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,765 ($23.13) target price on the stock.

STJ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.58) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($21.70).

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,364 ($17.87) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,509.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,559.07. The company has a market cap of £7.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.98. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.17%.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($498,482.18).

St. James's Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

