Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 268 ($3.51) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.65) to GBX 231 ($3.03) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 263.80 ($3.46).

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 199.80 ($2.62) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 207.77. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of £499.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

