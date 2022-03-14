Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Short Interest Up 159.2% in February

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a growth of 159.2% from the February 13th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 787,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,839. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 244.31%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Joseph Eugene Magaro sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $408,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 207,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $585,045.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 297,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.