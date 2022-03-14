Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $24.35. 19,889,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,075,094. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

