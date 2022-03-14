Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE) Insider Sells A$559,074.12 in Stock

Base Resources Limited (ASX:BSE – Get Rating) insider Colin Bwye sold 1,694,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24), for a total value of A$559,074.12 ($408,083.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 8.96%. Base Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.
Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
