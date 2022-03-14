Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $4.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTEGF. Raymond James increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of BTEGF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 339,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,700. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.75. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

