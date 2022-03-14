BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. BBQ has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get BBQ alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating ) by 215.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of BBQ worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.