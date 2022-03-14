BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NASDAQ BBQ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. BBQ has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.