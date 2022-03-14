Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

BEEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 35.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 266,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Beam Global by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. 313,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $50.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.91.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

