Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.10.

SKIN stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 13.09. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $966,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $6,467,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $14,648,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth $8,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

