Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $6.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.49 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.89.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

