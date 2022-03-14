Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,168 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.1% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 128.9% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Shares of AAPL traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.53. 2,590,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,490,141. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

