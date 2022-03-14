Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Entergy by 94.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after buying an additional 1,821,938 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 948.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Entergy by 42.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 718,857 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after buying an additional 398,620 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 82.4% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 814,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,912,000 after buying an additional 368,097 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETR stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,965. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.43 and a 52-week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

