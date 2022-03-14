BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $953.53 million, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after buying an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 406,148 shares during the period.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.