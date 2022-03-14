Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,600.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDV. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$981.00.

EDV stock traded down C$1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.60. 795,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$24.03 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

