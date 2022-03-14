Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) price objective on the stock.

WPM stock opened at GBX 3,576 ($46.86) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,860 ($50.58). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,099.02. The firm has a market cap of £16.11 billion and a PE ratio of 34.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

