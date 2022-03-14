Berenberg Bank Trims Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Target Price to GBX 1,825

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,995 ($26.14) to GBX 1,825 ($23.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,458 ($19.10) on Monday. Hill & Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,175 ($15.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,922 ($25.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,504.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,688.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

