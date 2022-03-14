Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Buys $1,362,722,738.04 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 24,136,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.46 per share, with a total value of $1,362,722,738.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,306,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $133,080,241.07.
- On Friday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.
Shares of BRK-A opened at $489,802.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $474,242.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $444,628.73.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
