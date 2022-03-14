Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $196,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $94.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $108.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

