B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $25.69 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

