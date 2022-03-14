Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells $128,107.50 in Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BGFV opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $47.65.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGFV shares. StockNews.com lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.