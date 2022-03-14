BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $17.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 55,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

