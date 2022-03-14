BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Position Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 452,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

