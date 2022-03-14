BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUJ opened at $14.03 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

