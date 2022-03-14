Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 263.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 224.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Blink Charging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,986 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

