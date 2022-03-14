Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 95,600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

BPMC opened at $57.10 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,746 shares of company stock valued at $133,150. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

