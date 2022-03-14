BMO Capital Markets Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$105.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 33.18% from the stock’s current price.

PD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$98.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.31.

TSE:PD traded down C$7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,535. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$62.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.64.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,609,889.93. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

