BMO Capital Markets Trims Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price to $92.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,466,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

