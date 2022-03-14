BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.27 million, a PE ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

