BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.21% of Ennis worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 333.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

EBF stock opened at $18.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $468.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.