BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $934,000 Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.10% of Interface worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 71.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TILE opened at $12.90 on Monday. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $339.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

