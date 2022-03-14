BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 103 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $192.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.42 and a beta of 0.46. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $192.00 and a one year high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,344 shares of company stock worth $4,953,199. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

