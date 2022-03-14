BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 430 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Woodward were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,977,000 after acquiring an additional 202,018 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 860,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $121.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

