BNP Paribas Downgrades Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) to Hold

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,870.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,200 ($28.83) in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.31) to GBX 1,870 ($24.50) in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,285.00.

Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

