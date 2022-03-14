Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 6,592 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after buying an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.11. 315,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.42. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

