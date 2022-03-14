Bogart Wealth LLC Has $58.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,008. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.