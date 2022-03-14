Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Raised to C$9.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNE. Raymond James raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

TSE BNE opened at C$10.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.56 million and a PE ratio of 2.33. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total transaction of C$225,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total transaction of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,145.50.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

